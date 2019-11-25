Hearts hold detailed talks with Daniel Stendel over manager's job at Tynecastle

New coaching structure revealed to German

Hearts have held talks with Daniel Stendel and are prepared to offer the German coach an attractive package in the hope of luring him to Edinburgh.

Tynecastle officials spoke with Stendel over the weekend following an initial approach last week, which was first revealed by the Evening News. They are seeking a new manager after sacking Craig Levein almost four weeks ago and made a strong pitch to the 45-year-old during detailed discussions.

Stendel remains contracted to Barnsley until the end of the season despite being relieved of managerial duties at Oakwell last month. He hopes to agree a severance package soon but is effectively on gardening leave for now.

Unless he receives a pay-off, Hearts would need to pay a substantial six-figure compensation sum to Barnsley - or negotiate some form of a compromise - if they appoint Stendel.

The former Hannover coach has considered a short break away from football but could be tempted to make a quick return if he finds the right club. He remains based in the north of England and is keen to work south of the Border, although he has not ruled out possibly moving to the Scottish Premiership.

Hearts are restructuring their football department and have outlined their plans to Stendel. Those include a new sporting director working alongside the manager, with the experienced Donald Park expected to be involved in a coaching role going forward.

The Edinburgh club interviewed Stuart McCall, Steve Cotterill, Alan Irvine and Neil McCann for the manager's job before talks with the German. He is currently mulling over his options whilst severance negotiations with Barnsley continue.

Stendel was a popular figure during a 16-month spell in Yorkshire and supporters were upset by his dismissal. He got Barnsley promoted from League One to the Championship in May but was relieved of his duties seven weeks ago after a run of one win in ten match. Just 24 hours later, he was spotted drinking with locals in a pub as fans thanked him for his work.