'Hearts had a good transfer window' - Neil Lennon wary of task facing Celtic

Celtic Park host Hearts on Wednesday night looking to post an eighth straight win since the winter break but home manager Neil Lennon is wary of the Edinburgh side's new recruits.

Celtic's run has helped them to establish a seven-point Premiership lead over Rangers who have a game in hand over them,

Lennon will read little into the fact the Tynecastle men have won only one of their past 13 league games, and more into the circumstances of that solitary victory for the top flight’s basement club.

“We have to assume we’ll face the Hearts team that beat Rangers,” said the Celtic manager. “They have a high calibre of player. They had a good window: Liam Boyce is a good striker, we all know about Steven Naismith and [Craig] Halkett and [John] Souttar are very good centre halves.

“They are a strong side and their league position is a bit of a misnomer at the minute.

“The result against Rangers might have been a surprise when you look at the form, but Tynecastle is always a difficult venue.

“You can see they are working at pressing and there’s more energy about them.

“That’s their only league win [under new manager Daniel Stendel] so they have been inconsistent and I think Daniel’s still trying to find the right permutations, but we have to concentrate on our own game.”