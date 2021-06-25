Hearts' friendly at Berwick Rangers is off due to positive Covid 19 tests

Hearts' friendly at Berwick Rangers is postponed.

The two teams were due to meet at Shielfield Park but the match was postponed hours before kick-off because five people within the Riccarton camp have contracted the virus.

It remains to be seen if Saturday’s planned friendly at Linlithgow Rose goes ahead. Hearts are currently liaising with officials at the SFA/SPFL Covid Joint Response Group and will make a decision in due course.

At statement posted on the club website read: “Hearts’ pre-season friendly match against Berwick Rangers tonight has been cancelled due to positive COVID-19 tests at the club’s training base.

“Five members of Hearts’ football department are now self-isolating in line with COVID-19 guidelines after returning positive lateral flow and PCR tests.

“The club immediately contacted the relevant football authorities upon confirmation of each positive test and it continues to follow protocols to the highest of standards.

“We have also kept our opponents fully informed and it is with regret to our supporters that we will not begin our pre-season friendly campaign as scheduled.

“An update on the club’s friendly match with Linlithgow Rose, scheduled for Saturday 26th, will be provided in due course.”

Hearts had intended to split their first-team squad between this evening’s game at Berwick and tomorrow’s fixture at Linlithgow.

Manager Robbie Neilson is keen to involve younger players who have been working on fitness programmes throughout the close season at the club’s training base.