Hearts eye Barnsley forwards as Daniel Stendel plots team revamp - reports

The Tynecastle side are yet to sign anyone as the manager attempts to reshape the squad

Hearts manager Daniel Stendel plans to return to Barnsley in an attempt to improve his Tynecastle squad, according to reports.

Daniel Stendel hopes to return to Barnsley for reinforcements, according to reports. Picture: Getty

The German boss wants forward pair Mamadou Thiam and Jordan Green as part of his restructure with the hope of making at least five signings this month.

The Championship strugglers would likely be keen to shed both players from their squad with neither having featured for the first team since Stendel's departure in March.

Thiam, a forward who mainly played wide for Stendel, has been at Barnsley since 2017. He netted seven goals in 36 starts in helping the Tykes win promotion from League One.

The 24-year-old, who is a former Senegalese U20 international, sees his contract expire at the end of the campaign.

Jordan Green is a winger who Stendel signed a year ago. Picture: Getty

Green was signed by Stendel half way through the promotion season from Yeovil Town in a deal until June 2021.

Predominantly a right winger, he has been more of a bit-part player for Barnsley since his arrival.

Stendel is keen to recruit two attacking wide players and a striker, as well as a centre midfielder and a left-sided centre-back more in tune to his demands to replace Christophe Berra.

The club are understood to be interested in German striker Charles-Jesaja Herrmann, ex-Ross County hitman Liam Boyce and Blackburn Rovers' Dominic Samuel.