Hearts: Daniel Stendel warns atmosphere around club is 'too positive' as he urges players to step up

Tynecastle boss anxious as he admits time is running out in relegation battle

Hearts head coach Daniel Stendel has branded the atmosphere in and around Tynecastle Park "too positive" as he admitted time is running out for Capital club in their battle to beat the drop.

Speaking to the media ahead of the Jambos' must-win match against St Mirren in Paisley, the German expressed concern at the positive vibes given the club's current predicament.

With just one win in 15 matches, Hearts are one point behind Hamilton Accies in the Scottish Premiership table, after the two sides drew 2-2 last weekend.

And Stendel has urged his players to "fight for every ball" in the battle to avoid a second relegation in six years.

"When I came here, the expectation was that we would play in the top six, not the bottom six," the 45-year-old said on Thursday.

"Every week the feeling was, 'not this week, but next week' and yes, I think [the players] need a reality check.

"We want to win games and score goals and defend well. At the moment we are not doing it well and everybody needs to ask themselves what he can do to change it."

A late Craig Halkett goal rescued a point for Hearts against ten-man Accies last Saturday but St Mirren could be a different beast entirely, the Buddies coming into the game off the back of an epic Scottish Cup fifth-round replay win over Motherwell on penalties.

"I hope especially after the last two weeks, everybody asks themselves what they can do to make us better on the pitch. The atmosphere around the club and around the changing room is a little bit too positive for me," Stendel revealed.

And the former Hannover 96 manager warned that his side are not too good to go down, admitting that the reality "at the moment" was not consistent with those backing Hearts to avoid sliding into the second tier.

"Everybody says we will stay up, we are too good to be relegated and we will win the next game or the next game.

"This is not the reality at the moment," he admitted.

"Every game is one game less. There isn't long until the end of the season.

"We need to fight for every ball, every point, every goal situation where we can score and we can defend. Not only for ourselves but for all the supporters in the stands."