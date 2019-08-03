Hearts’ Craig Halkett will play up front if asked but Craig Levein sees his future in defence

Craig Halkett didn’t start his career as a defender and, despite the recent scoring exploits, he doesn’t envisage ending it as a striker.

The fact that Hearts’ summer signing can fill in at a number of positions is an asset but, although he would always give it his all, he believes he functions best at centre-back.

His manager agrees, but that hasn’t stopped some looking at the selection dilemma, which sees Halkett join Christophe Berra and John Souttar in competition for the central defensive slots in a formation that has, so far this season, seen one of them deemed surplus to requirements, and started pondering ways to involve all three.

Playing a three-man backline is one option but other mooted solutions include slotting Halkett into midfield while Peter Haring recovers from his pelvic injury, or even utilising him as an auxiliary striker, as Hearts manager Craig Levein once did with Canadian defender-cum-striker Kevin McKenna.

“We have not spoken about that directly but if that is something that happens I would just kind of take it,” said Halkett ahead of today’s Premiership opener against Aberdeen at Pittodrie. “You want to be playing in the team no matter what, so if that is the thought in the manager’s mind you would just go with it.

“I can’t say I’ve thought about it to be honest, centre back is my main position although they threw me up front the other day there when we needed a goal. I had played up front in the early stages of my career. Midfield is something I have never done before. If I was asked to do it, I would try my best.

“When I first came into Rangers I signed as a striker, I was there right through to when I signed my first year at Under-19s. At first they were short so I moved to right back, played there for a couple of months, then they were short at centre back and I did well for my first couple of months. I think they just decided then that was going to be my position.”

Levein is not inclined to tinker further and sacrifice what Halkett can bring to his backline or place the 24-year-old under unnecessary pressure so early in his Gorgie career.

“It’s no secret that we’ve been a bit wasteful in front of goal but in all of the games I think our defending has been really good,” said the Hearts manager. “We have used each combination of Christophe, John and Halks. Those combinations have all been really good.

“I have three really good players and you know there are times we will play three at the back for sure.

“We did that last year on quite a number of occasions. I have a really strong base to build from and those players are going to contribute a fair amount to whatever success we have.”

Already 60 per cent of the way to his self-set five-goal target for the season, Halkett has been weighing in at both ends of the pitch but despite the social media chatter, Levein is in no hurry to convert the man who was one of the Premiership’s top defenders last season.

“Because he has scored some goals doesn’t always mean that playing further upfield is something he will feel comfortable with,” explains the Gorgie boss. “When a player comes to a club it’s really important he makes a good impression. We’ve seen what happens when they don’t make a good impression.

“And, for me to start shifting players around because I think he could maybe – and that’s what we are talking about here – maybe do something… what’s the point? He is in a good place just now.”

After the relative security of life as Livingston captain and one of the first picks on the teamsheet each week, life at Hearts is already challenging enough, according to Halkett, who is waiting to see where he will fit into the manager’s plans for the Premiership this afternoon.

Throughout the League Cup group stage and the pre-season friendlies, Levein has rotated the central defensive pairings, but, unless he switches to a back three, someone faces disappointment this afternoon.

“It is different,” admits Halkett. “Last year, or over the last two or three years, it has been pretty much the same back three [at Livingston]. We had played so many games together and without being arrogant or anything, you knew on a Saturday that you would be playing. Here, whether it is a four or a three, you know it is going to be different, there is real competition for places. It is different training week on week, knowing you are not guaranteed a place in the starting 11. But I am enjoying it – you need to challenge yourself.”