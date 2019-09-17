Hearts' Conor Washington out for three months after suffering injury in Motherwell defeat

Hearts striker Conor Washington could be out of action until next year after suffering an injury in the Jambos' 3-2 loss to Motherwell on Saturday.

The Northern Ireland international, who came on as a second-half substitute against the Steelmen, was forced off with an injury with less than ten minutes remaining after stretching for a ball in the box.

Washington underwent a scan earlier this week with results showing a tear in the 27-year-old's hamstring, ruling him out of action until December at the earliest.

The former Peterborough United forward will also miss his country's Euro 2020 qualifiers against the Czech Republic and Germany, as well as the double-header against the Netherlands.

He joins Ben Garuccio, Peter Haring, John Souttar and Jamie Walker on the sidelines.