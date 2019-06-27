Hearts confirm signing of striker Conor Washington on two-year deal

Hearts have completed the signing of Northern Ireland international striker Conor Washington on a two-year contract.

He arrived in Edinburgh earlier today and put pen to paper despite interest from other British clubs. The 27-year-old was available for free after Sheffield United opted not to renew his contract.

He joins Craig Levein's squad to compete with fellow attackers Uche Ikpeazu, Steven MacLean, Aidan Keena and Craig Wighton. Steven Naismith is expected to complete a permanent move to Gorgie before the new league season begins.

Hearts assistant coach Austin MacPhee was influential in convincing Washington to choose Tynecastle Park. He is part of the Northern Ireland coaching staff and gave Hearts a glowing reference. Likewise defender Michael Smith, who is Washington's international colleague and a former team-mate from their time at Peterborough United.

The striker holds 20 Northern Ireland caps and four goals to date. The most recent of those came earlier this month in a 2-1 European Championship qualifying win against Estonia in Tallinn.

Washington previously played for former Queens Park Rangers, Peterborough, Newport County and St Ives Town. He joined Sheffield United on a one-year deal last August and made 16 appearances without scoring.

His record at QPR was 14 goals in 98 outings and he scored 33 times in 94 games during two years at Peterborough.