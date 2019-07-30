Hearts' Christophe Berra given glimmer of hope over Scotland career

Christophe Berra has been given a glimmer of hope over his international career by Scotland manager Steve Clarke.

The Hearts defender won the last of his 41 caps under caretaker manager Malky Mackay, before being overlooked by Alex McLeish and left out of Clarke's first squad.

"I have never ruled it out," the 34-year-old said about continuing his Scotland career.

"The manager had a talk with me and just said, at the moment there's younger players, which undoubtedly there is. There's a good crop of young players coming through.

"But he said if I'm playing well next season and one of the best defenders in the league, I'll be picked.

"I am fine with that, my job first and foremost is to play regularly for Hearts and to play to a very good standard."