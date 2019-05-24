Hearts’ Christophe Berra dreams of making Ann Budge ‘proud as punch’

Christophe Berra is happy to pay tribute to the Hearts chairwoman, Ann Budge, for the way she has revived the club and, having endured turbulent times under past owners, the club captain is grateful for all the work that has gone on behind the scenes.

But this afternoon is about what happens on the pitch and when it comes to the honour of lifting the Scottish Cup, if Hearts win, he insists he will be the one hoisting the silverware aloft.

Having watched others take centre stage, when, as an unused substitute in 2006 he was on hand to see Steven Pressley enjoy the moment, he claims he wouldn’t be human if he hadn’t already imagined himself doing the same thing this afternoon. At no time has he envisioned sharing the special moment with Budge or anyone else.

“I think I would rather do it myself!” he said. “But I am sure she would be proud as punch watching us lift the cup. I’m sure it would be one of her highlights as well.

“I was at Hearts before so I have seen the good times and the low times. The club is in a good place just now. It was on its knees at one point and the owner has come in and taken a risk.

“Owning a football team, unless you are in the Premier League, must be hard work with the revenue and stuff like that but she has built it right up from the bottom and made it one of the forces in Scotland. Hopefully this will be the first step to some memorable years ahead.”

Everyone at Hearts knows the magnitude of the challenge against a side who have dominated the domestic scene. Celtic are comfortable at Hampden but it is a stage Berra is also familiar with.

“I have played in some big games for Scotland, one of the most memorable here being against England. That was massive. Representing your country is the pinnacle of your career. But coming back with your hometown club and winning the cup would be incredible. It’s what I came back here to try to do,” he said.

“We have the infrastructure at the club now so it is about doing it on the pitch. I’m at the tail-end of my career and time is running out. The chances to get your hands on silverware become fewer and fewer. But this year we got to a semi-final and final. I think it is the first time in a while the club has done that and hopefully we have the makings of a good team that can move it on again in the seasons ahead.”