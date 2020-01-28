Hearts captain Christophe Berra turns down Salford City

Axed Hearts captain Christophe Berra has turned down the chance to move to Salford City.

The big-spending English League Two side had expressed an interest in signing the Scotland internationalist ahead of the transfer window closing on Friday.

Berra has been frozen out of the first-team picture at Tynecastle by new manager Daniel Stendel and told he is free to look for a new club.

However, it is understood the 34-year-old will not be pursuing the approaches from Salford, who have former Scotland cap Graham Alexander as boss and former Aberdeen striker Adam Rooney and one-time Dundee United winger Craig Conway in their squad.

Championship clubs Dundee and Queen of the South are also reportedly keen on Berra, left, while Hearts failed in a bid to use the defender as part of a deal to land Matty Kennedy from St Johnstone before the winger joined Aberdeen.

The experienced centre-half has 18 months left on his Hearts contract.