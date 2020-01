Hearts captain Christophe Berra told he is free to leave Tynecastle

Skipper training with reserve squad at Riccarton

Hearts have told captain Christophe Berra he is free to leave Tynecastle and sent him to train with the reserves.

A meeting between the 34-year-old defender and manager Daniel Stendel took place when the Hearts squad returned from their winter break.

Berra was informed by the manager that he should train with the second string and that he is free to find a new club. The Scotland internationalist was dropped from the starting line-up for Hearts' last match, a 1-1 draw with Aberdeen prior to the winter shutdown.

His contract runs until summer 2021 and Tynecastle officials are keen to do the right thing by their captain, who has been an excellent ambassador in two spells with the club.

They will help him look for another club, either on loan or permanently, and want to ensure any exit is as amicable as possible.

Stendel wants to sign a new left-sided centre-back this month and has identified Stoke City's Liam Lindsay as a priority target. Other candidates are also on the German's list to fill the position if a move for Lindsay proves difficult.

Hearts are close to releasing the Republic of Ireland midfielder Glenn Whelan as Stendel looks to free up wages within his squad. Berra's departure, should it materialise in time, would make more cash available.