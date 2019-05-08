Hearts boss Craig Levein set to mix things up ahead of Cup final

Hearts manager Craig Levein has confessed that he already has a number of starters in mind for the Scottish Cup final showdown later this month. And, with that in mind, he intends to shuffle his pack in the remaining league fixtures.

“The way I’m looking at it now, we can’t do much about the league position so the important thing is the final,” said Levein.

With two Premiership matches remaining, against Aberdeen tomorrow night and Celtic the following weekend, he made no qualms about the fact that his focus has already shifted to the Hampden showdown on May 25 and revealed he is doing all he can to ensure his key men all have the opportunity to play their part at the national stadium as the club seeks out silverware.

Levein said: “I will be playing some players who haven’t played . That’s for two reasons, to give them game time in case we need them and to give some other people some respite before the nitty gritty of the final.

“I wouldn’t expect a huge drop off, though, because we have guys who have been anxious to play and want to be in the team. I haven’t picked the cup final team as such. There are probably seven, maybe half a dozen, who will definitely play. The rest still have opportunities to force their way in so I would expect to get players who are playing for something, even if I do rest what I consider to be main players.”

Looking to shrug off the news that star man Steven Naimsith is unlikely to make it back to fitness fast enough to line up against Celtic, he says he is feeling more positive about the hopes of both Uche Ikpeazu and Peter Haring returning in time.

Leaving the pitch with a hamstring injury early in the second half of Hearts’ loss to Kilmarnock last Saturday, there were fears that the English striker would also be ruled out but the prognosis is more positive, according to Levein, who now has him among the half dozen players already earmarked to play.

“He is improving. It is really minor,” said the man who signed him last summer before offering him a contract extension just a few months after his arrival. “These things tend to have quite definable recovery periods. The quickest is just a wee strain which is 10-14 days and that is the category we are looking at. He still has good strength in his hamstrings. I’m not 100 per cent certain that he will be okay but that is the kind of timescale if things go to plan. So he should be alright for the final.

“Peter is getting better. I don’t think we’ll see him before the final, though. So him and Uche will be in a similar bracket. I see the job now as to getting them fit and ready to go.”

Naismith is likely to be an enforced absentee. It had been hoped that he would return from knee surgery this month, permitting him a say in how Hearts’ season ends but, with next season already coming into focus and a new deal close to completion that will see him extend his stay at the Gorgie club, there is a reticence to risk longer-term damage.

“Naisy will not make it. I don’t want to talk about it because there is no benefit to us. If he was leaving in the summer I would be pushing him like hell but it is going to be really, really, really tight and the downside is worse than the upside,” added Levein. “And because it looks like we are going to agree a new contract very shortly, I want him to be right for the future not pushing him to play in one match.

“Steven himself wants to play for as long as he can and doesn’t really want to put himself in a situation where he would risk that. So it is fairly certain that he will not be involved in the final.”

But, without such a quality contributor and on the back of a league campaign that has failed to deliver on its early promise, the Hearts boss says he can still distil hope from the up and down nature of the league term.

He said; “We’ve been so inconsistent that, in some ways, it makes me feel alright. That sounds silly, I know, but we’ve pulled performances from nowhere all season – even in recent months. We think things are slipping and then we come up with a really good performance, a really good result. And I think we’ve got another one in us.

“So my main objective now is to try to get everybody fit and available.”