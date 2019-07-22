Hearts boss admits Steven Naismith has chance to make Aberdeen trip

Steven Naismith has a chance of being fit to feature in Hearts’ Premiership opener against Aberdeen a week on Sunday.

The 32-year-old attacker hasn’t played since February due to a knee problem but has been back training with Craig Levein’s squad as he prepares to return to the club on a permanent contract following his exit from Norwich City. The deal is due to be formalised imminently.

Asked if Naismith would be fit for the trip to Pittodrie, Levein said: “Maybe. He’s back in full training. Part of me had thought that he might be ready for the Stenhousemuir game (tomorrow) but it’s just a little bit early. If there’s a reserve game next week, he could take part in a bit of that. Obviously we need to do the contract stuff but he’s close.”