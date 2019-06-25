Hearts’ Arnaud Djoum helps Cameroon make winning start at Afcon

Have your say

Arnaud Djoum helped Cameroon launch the defence of their Africa Cup of Nations title with a routine 2-0 Group F victory over Guinea-Bissau. The Hearts midfielder played from the start as Yaya Banana and Stephane Bahoken were on target for the Indomitable Lions at the Ismailia Stadium in Egypt.

Banana opened the scoring after 66 minutes when he got on the end of a corner from Ekambi to head low past Mendes into the net.

Djoum was replaced by Bahoken a minute later and the substitute quickly made it 2-0.

A defensive mix-up in the Guniea-Bissau box saw an attempted clearance hit Sory Mane and the ball then dropped for Bahoken to calmly slot home.

Cameroon won Afcon in 2017, beating Egypt in the final in Libreville, Gabon.