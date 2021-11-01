Hearts apologise after inappropriate song is played on Tynecastle PA system

Tynecastle's PA system played an inappropriate song on Sunday.

‘The Sash’ blared loudly through the stadium’s speakers during Foundation of Hearts open day, leaving Hearts officials horrified. The club have conducted an investigation and stated that the song “has no connection to Hearts and has no place at Tynecastle”.

‘The Sash’ is a tune synonymous with Protestantism and is popular at Orange walks having originated from the Irish province of Ulster. Hearts insist they reacted quickly after it was played and offered apologies in person at the time. This morning, they extended that to their entire support base.

Sign up to our Football newsletter Sign up to our Football newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

An official statement on the club website read: “Heart of Midlothian wishes to address an incident that took place at Tynecastle Park on Sunday.

“The stadium hosted the Foundation of Hearts’ Open Day, which celebrated the phenomenal milestone of Hearts becoming the biggest fan-owned football club in the UK.

“Despite the weather, a wonderful day was had by thousands of fans who got to explore Tynecastle, going behind the scenes and visiting areas of the stadium that are rarely seen.

“During the day’s festivities, an incident occurred whereby a song was played over the PA system. The song in question has no connection to Hearts and it has no place at Tynecastle.

“As soon as the club was made aware of the issue the PA system was switched off, the incident investigated and swiftly concluded. Club officials apologised at the time to those inside the stadium who brought the matter to their attention.

“The club would now like to further extend that apology to our wider fanbase after videos of the incident were shared on social media. Procedures have already been implemented that will ensure such an incident is never repeated.

“The FoH Open Day was an extremely proud occasion for the club and we would like to, once again, thank our supporters who continue to back every aspect of the club in tremendous fashion.

“We look forward to welcoming everyone back to Gorgie for this Saturday’s cinch Premiership encounter with Dundee United.”