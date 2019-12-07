Hearts announce Daniel Stendel as manager on two-and-a-half year deal

Hearts have appointed Daniel Stendel as manager following this afternoon’s 1-0 defeat to Motherwell which saw the Tynecastle club slip to joint-bottom of the Premiership table.

Hearts released a statement announcing the arrival of the German, who left his previous club, Barnsley, in October.

The statement says: “Heart of Midlothian Football Club is delighted to announce the appointment of Daniel Stendel as its new First Team Manager.

“The 45-year-old has signed a two-and-a-half-year deal and will take up his new post on Tuesday, December 10th.

“German-born Daniel made a name for himself in his playing days as a striker in his homeland, featuring for clubs such as Hamburger SV, Hannover 96 and FC St Pauli.

“It was at Hannover where he would cut his managerial teeth in April 2016 after a spell coaching the U19 side.

“A little over two years later he arrived on British soil to take over at then League One side Barnsley.

“Having been relegated prior to his arrival, Daniel immediately turned round their fortunes, leading the Oakwell outfit to a second-placed finish ahead of Jack Ross’ Sunderland, and securing promotion back to the Championship at the first time of asking. He left them in October of this year.

“While it has taken some time for this process to reach its conclusion we firmly believe that Daniel is the right man to take the club forward.

“With our number one target now on board and his future pledged to Hearts, everyone at Tynecastle Park welcomes Daniel and hopes his appointment heralds an exciting new era for the Club as, together, we look to climb back up the Ladbrokes Premiership table.”

