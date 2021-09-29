Hearts and Motherwell fans warned to remember covid passports at SPFL Premiership match this weekend

Tynecastle Park will be the first in Scotland to carry out vaccine passport spot-checks on Saturday. (Photo by Mark Scates / SNS Group)

Fans are being encouraged to arrive early at Tynecastle, carrying proof of their covid jab status, for the match with Motherwell – the first after the law comes into force on Friday.

The Scottish Government has permitted a ‘grace period’ for businesses to establish and test their checking procedures until October 18, however the Jambos intend to continue as planned for their only home game before that date.

Sign up to our Football newsletter Sign up to our Football newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A statement said: “The club yesterday sought clarification from the Scottish Government after a two week ‘grace period’ was announced, however, this is primarily to allow businesses time to test their processes and as such we are still required to implement the new protocols this coming Saturday.

“Therefore, everyone attending matches at Tynecastle – home and away fans – must be fully vaccinated and must bring proof of this vaccination status with them to the game, unless exempt. Unfortunately, any person failing to prove their vaccine certification or exemption status will, in compliance with the law, be refused entry.

“The following groups of supporters are exempt: participants in vaccine trials; under 18s; those who cannot be vaccinated for medical reasons.

“Supporters attending from the rest of the UK and the broader Common Travel Area (including Republic of Ireland) will be able to use their existing Covid Status apps with QR Codes or paper-based certificates. Visitors from outside the UK can use proof of vaccination from the country they were vaccinated in.”

Digital copies of the certificates will be accepted though Hearts have “strongly encouraged” fans to bring a hard copy of their proof and arrive in plenty of time with turnstiles open from 1.30pm on Saturday.

The statement added: “We will do all we can to ensure that these mandatory spot checks are completed quickly.

“Fans who are medically exempt or are participating in vaccine trials should carry proof of this.”

The new Scottish law requires spot-checks of vaccine passports or certification for all events and venues with a capacity in excess of 10,000 people.