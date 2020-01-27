Hearts aim dig at Sportscene over 'highlights' coverage after Rangers win as Steven Gerrard said his side 'deserved nothing'

Hearts took to social media with a swipe at the BBC's highlights

Hearts aimed a dig at Sportscene for the programme's highlights of the club's crucial win over Rangers.

Hearts were less than impressed with BBC's highlights package. Picture: SNS

Daniel Stendel's side came from behind to beat the Ibrox side at Tynecastle on Sunday.

New signing Liam Boyce set up Steven Naismith to cancel out Ryan Kent's opener before the debutant found the back of the net himself to clinch the three points which puts Hearts just one point behind Hamilton Accies at the bottom of the table.

The club and fans, however, were left less than impressed with the BBC's highlight package of the match.

A chance by chance run down for supporters to enjoy was produced by the club instead.

Hearts tweeted: "Scratching your head at some of last night's 'highlights'? Watch all the chances created by the team who created the most opportunities - and won - here, for free..."

Rangers boss Steven Gerrard had no complaints about the result noting his side had been beaten by the better team.

He said: "Disappointed. I won’t use the word frustrated because we didn’t deserve to take anything out of the game.

"We were rushed off the park, we were out battled and outfought. It’s the first time in 100 games I haven’t recognised my team in and out of possession. Very disappointed. I hope it takes another 100 games before I see it again.

"We deserved nothing out of that football match."