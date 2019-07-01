Hearts agree to let Olly Lee leave Tynecastle

Olly Lee is ready to leave Hearts and return to England once he finds a new club.

The midfielder is surplus to requirements at Tynecastle Park and manager Craig Levein has agreed he can move on 12 months after arriving from Luton Town.

Lee signed a three-year contract with Hearts last summer and made 41 appearances for the Edinburgh club, scoring six goals. His most memorable moment was scoring the winner against Hibs at Easter Road in December’s Edinburgh derby.

He fell out of the starting line-up in the second half of the campaign and was cruelly robbed of a possible Scottish Cup final appearance by a knee injury sustained days beforehand.

Hearts are not rushing the 27-year-old towards the exit door and will let him decide his own future. “Olly and I are on the same page. We are talking about him moving back down to England if he can find something,” explained Levein.

“That’s a chat I’ve had with Olly and his agent so we will see what happens. He still has a contract here so it’s not like we are forcing him out the door. If he gets something, we will have a chat.”

Meanwhile, Levein declared himself “reasonably happy” despite a young Tynecastle side losing 2-0 at Arbroath on Saturday. The returning Jamie Walker sat out the game due to a knee injury but Levein said: “There were some good things and there were things we could have done better. We did not move the play fast enough.

“However, it was good to play the kids and I am reasonably happy with it.”