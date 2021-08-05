Hearts agree deal to sign Australian Olympic internationalist but face a wait for him to arrive in Edinburgh

Australian midfielder Cameron Devlin is on his way to Hearts.

The Edinburgh club will pay the Jets a fee for the 23-year-old and are now waiting to learn if his UK visa application is approved. He will become the fifth summer signing at Tynecastle Park once paperwork is finalised.

Following the arrival of Beni Baningime from Everton last week, Devlin would further strengthen Hearts’ midfield as an energetic central player who also likes to get forward.

He was part of Australia’s squad for the Olympic Games in Japan and featured in their third match against Egypt. His previous clubs include Wellington Phoenix, Sydney FC and Western Sydney Wanderers.

The player is keen to move to Europe to further his career and is aware that several Australian players have played in Gorgie in recent years. Those include Ryan and Dylan McGowan, plus Oliver Bozanic and Ben Garuccio.

Both Devlin and Hearts hope the work permit goes through without any issues.