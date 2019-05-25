Hearts 1 - 2 Celtic: Odsonne Edouard breaks Hearts as Celtic seal treble treble

Odsonne Edouard was the hero as Celtic secured an unprecedented domestic triple treble with a thrilling 2-1 William Hill Scottish Cup final win over Hearts at Hampden Park.

After an absorbing but goalless first half, Gorgie attacker Ryan Edwards, struck from close range in the 52nd minute.

However, Hoops striker Edouard levelled with a penalty just after the hour mark before firing in the dramatic winner with eight minutes remaining.

It is the first time that Celtic have won the trophy in three successive years and their comeback win provided further evidence of their current domination of the Scottish game, although Craig Levein’s side did all they could to halt the green and white juggernaut.

