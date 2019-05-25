Hearts 1 - 2 Celtic: How the Hearts players rated in the Scottish Cup final

Hearts were expected to lose to Celtic but they came close to a massive upset, especially after Edwards nudged Hearts into a second half lead. A double from Odsonne Edouard ultimately put paid to Craig Levein’s side’s trophy chances.
View more
Hearts ultimately came up short in the Scottish Cup final, losing despite Ryan Edwards opener. Mark Atkinson assesses all of Jam Tarts players who appeared at Hampden.
Hearts were expected to lose to Celtic but they came close to a massive upset, especially after Edwards nudged Hearts into a second half lead. A double from Odsonne Edouard ultimately put paid to Craig Levein’s side’s trophy chances.