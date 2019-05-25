Hearts' players celebrate Ryan Edwards' opener with the fans. Pic: SNS/Craig Williamson

Hearts 1 - 2 Celtic: How the Hearts players rated in the Scottish Cup final

Hearts ultimately came up short in the Scottish Cup final, losing despite Ryan Edwards opener. Mark Atkinson assesses all of Jam Tarts players who appeared at Hampden.

Hearts were expected to lose to Celtic but they came close to a massive upset, especially after Edwards nudged Hearts into a second half lead. A double from Odsonne Edouard ultimately put paid to Craig Levein’s side’s trophy chances.

Brought down Edouard for penalty. No chance with winner and was reasonably quiet throughout. 6

1. Zdenek Zlamal

Brought down Edouard for penalty. No chance with winner and was reasonably quiet throughout. 6
SNS Group
SNS Group
Buy a Photo
Defended manfully as Celtic doubled up with Hayes and Johnston on his side. 7

2. Michael Smith

Defended manfully as Celtic doubled up with Hayes and Johnston on his side. 7
SNS Group
SNS Group
Buy a Photo
Like Souttar, made all manner of blocks and headers. Marshalled defence brilliantly. 8

3. Christophe Berra

Like Souttar, made all manner of blocks and headers. Marshalled defence brilliantly. 8
SNS Group
SNS Group
Buy a Photo
Sound distribution, good positioning and a number of crucial blocks. Flat-footed for winning goal, though. 7

4. John Souttar

Sound distribution, good positioning and a number of crucial blocks. Flat-footed for winning goal, though. 7
SNS Group
SNS Group
Buy a Photo
View more
Page 1 of 4