Hearts 1-1 Dundee gubbins: Misbehaving fans, Robbie Neilson in the press box and a man pushing hard for Scotland spot

Dundee fans had to be held back by stewards after equalising at Tynecastle.

PLAYER OF THE MATCH

John Souttar continues to impress. The defender was assured on the ball, rarely flustered at the back and scored a lovely goal. Scotland recall can’t be far away.

LETDOWN

The behaviour of some supporters when Dundee equalised. A portion of the visiting support tried to jump the tarpaulin and meet the Hearts fans housed in the Roseburn Stand, while someone in the main stand threw a cup of juice at the celebrating Dees players. Unnecessary actions from all involved.

TURNING POINT

With Hearts leading 1-0, Gary Mackay-Steven thumped the post from close range. Had that strike gone in, Dundee were sunk. The rest is history.

REFEREE WATCH

Gavin Duncan took his time in booking foul-happy Charlie Adam but largely had a good game.

GAVE US A GIGGLE

Robbie Neilson had to sit in the press box due to his touchline ban. Peering through perspex shields on the the desks, he looked out of place.