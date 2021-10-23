Hearts 1-1 Dundee gubbins: Misbehaving fans, Robbie Neilson in the press box and a man pushing hard for Scotland spot

PLAYER OF THE MATCH
John Souttar continues to impress. The defender was assured on the ball, rarely flustered at the back and scored a lovely goal. Scotland recall can’t be far away.
LETDOWN
The behaviour of some supporters when Dundee equalised. A portion of the visiting support tried to jump the tarpaulin and meet the Hearts fans housed in the Roseburn Stand, while someone in the main stand threw a cup of juice at the celebrating Dees players. Unnecessary actions from all involved.
TURNING POINT
With Hearts leading 1-0, Gary Mackay-Steven thumped the post from close range. Had that strike gone in, Dundee were sunk. The rest is history.
REFEREE WATCH
Gavin Duncan took his time in booking foul-happy Charlie Adam but largely had a good game.
GAVE US A GIGGLE
Robbie Neilson had to sit in the press box due to his touchline ban. Peering through perspex shields on the the desks, he looked out of place.