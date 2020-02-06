Goalkeepers hold hands up after five-goal thriller between Hearts and Kilmarnock

Laurentiu Branescu apologised to his manager and team-mates after his petulance placed Kilmarnock’s victory over Hearts under threat.

The Romanian was booked late in the match at Tynecastle after he clattered into Conor Washington. It gave Sean Clare the opportunity to claw a goal back from the penalty spot but it was his antics in the aftermath that gave the home side the platform to attempt a fightback, earning himself a second yellow card for throwing the ball away.

It left Hearts with an extra man as they reduced the deficit further courtesy of Craig Halkett and placed their guests under siege but, relieved that Killie held on to win 3-2, the keeper held his hands up.

“Laurentiu came in and apologised and the lads gave him a round of applause for doing so,” said Kilmarnock manager Alex Dyer. “It’s football, it happens and we move on.

“We caused our own problems at the end. The game was won, we were in full control. But a couple of mistakes at the end, the keeper getting sent off, put us under pressure. But we got the three points and we came through in the end.”

The Rugby Park man was not the only one seeking forgiveness after Hearts keeper Joel Pereira admitted he should have stopped Killie’s third goal.

The timing of the 50th- minute Eamonn Brophy strike was lamentable and ultimately cost the home side a share of the points and Daniel Stendel acknowledged that his keeper blundered.

“Should he have done better? Yes. He apologised in the changing room, but it was not his fault that we lost the game,” said the frustrated Tynecastle boss, who saw his men slip to the foot of the Premiership.

“We know that he can save that shot – but as a team we must do better in a lot of situations. It is hard for me to explain what happened tonight. To concede three goals against Kilmarnock is not what we expected.”