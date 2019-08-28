Gary Mackay: Finances concern me when Hearts have a 35-man squad

THE number of players in what is a bloated Hearts first-team squad concerns me greatly, as I have alluded to before on these pages.

You are talking about a squad of about 35 players now, with one more signing still to come in Ryotaro Meshino. Even allowing for some of the younger ones being loaned out between now and the end of the transfer window, it is still a phenomenal amount.

Indeed, if this was the Vladimir Romanov era, people would rightly be up in arms at the number of players on the payroll.

I’m against it for several reasons but one of the main ones is finance. Fans rescued Hearts and stopped them being shut down only a few years ago and their money is helping to fund the club every day of every season through Foundation of Hearts. As Ann Budge has said, we also have benefactors contributing significant sums and we should be grateful for that.

However, what happens if, at some point down the line, we don’t have wealthy people able to hand over millions of pounds to the club? How do we pay such a vast squad if that happens?

Supporters have been around Hearts and backed the club for years, like in the 1970s when we were in trouble and needed saved by Wallace Mercer.

Then we had to fight to stay at Tynecastle through the Save Our Hearts campaign. After that it was the Romanov era and all the turmoil and chaos that brought – ending in administration.

The last thing we need coming out of this era is a situation which can’t be sustained because spending has got out of control. I’m not saying we are at that point but there is simply no need to be recruiting the numbers we have. Quality over quantity should surely be the way forward and FoH need to ask some questions about this at board level.

Ann Budge has done a great job of rebuilding Hearts and no-one should forget that but she can’t have her financial judgment clouded by the football department constantly wanting players. That business model failed us before.