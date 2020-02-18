Future of Michael Stewart at the BBC hangs in the balance as broadcaster reveals ongoing talks

Ex-Hearts and Hibs man remains suspended after comments about Jim Traynor

The BBC have revealed pundit Michael Stewart will not be back on any of its programming unless they are satisfied that they won't see another breach of editorial guidelines from the former Hearts and Hibs midfielder.

Michael Stewart remains suspended by the BBC. Picture: SNS

Stewart has been missing for a fortnight after comments about Rangers PR chief Jim Traynor caused a media storm.

The 38-year-old had his commentary appearance for Hearts v Kilmarnock the following Wednesday cancelled before kick-off and he's been absent from Sportsound and Sportscene since then.

The BBC revealed they are in discussions with Stewart to make sure there is repeat of the incident.

A spokesperson told the Scottish Sun: "Our editorial guidelines were not adhered to on Sportsound and we’re still in discussions to ensure there’s no repeat of that in future.

"While those discussions continue, Michael Stewart will not appear on any of our sports programmes."