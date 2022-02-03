Frankie McAvoy: Hearts make key appointment with former Preston North End boss

Last month it was announced that the club’s academy manager Roger Arnott had left the club with immediate effect.

In his place arrives the hugely experienced McAvoy who has played an integral role at clubs in Scotland and England.

The 54-year-old was key in in the progression of James McArthur and James McCarthy at Hamilton Accies during his time as academy director at New Douglas Park. Both would go on to play in the Premier League and become full internationals.

Frankie McAvoy is Hearts' new academy director. (Photo by Craig Williamson / SNS Group)

It was at Accies where McAvoy encountered Hearts sporting director Joe Savage.

He became a first-team coach under Alex Neil and would follow the former Hamilton boss to Norwich City and Preston North End, working with Savage at both clubs.

Most recently, he took on the managerial position at Preston before departing at the end of the 2021.

“This isn’t an appointment we wanted to rush and in Frankie we have got the right person for what is a very important job," Savage told the club's website.

“I’m lucky enough to have known Frankie for a while, having worked with him both in Scotland and England, and he is a top operator with so much high-level experience.

“He ticks every box, having coached at youth level and helping to get young talent into the first team with Hamilton Accies, right the way through to coaching in the Premier League and managing in the Championship.