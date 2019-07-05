Former Hearts striker Conor Sammon drops two divisions to join Falkirk

Irish striker Conor Sammon has joined Falkirk after being released by Hearts.





The 32-year-old had spells at UCD and Derry in his homeland before joining Kilmarnock in 2008, where his form earned him a move to Wigan. Further spells followed at Derby, Ipswich, Rotherham and Sheffield United before the Dublin-born forward signed for Hearts in 2016 on a three-year deal.

However, he featured just 23 times for the Jambos, scoring twice, and was sent on loan to Rugby Park, Partick and Motherwell.

His arrival at the Falkirk Stadium sees Bairns boss Ray McKinnon finally get his man at the third time of asking.



He told the BBC: "I tried to sign Conor for Dundee United and in January.

"He is a huge presence up front and will lead the line brilliantly for us this season.

"Our squad is really taking shape now. There is a great buzz around the dressing-room at the moment."

Sammon, capped nine times by the Republic of Ireland, is the eighth player with top-tier experience to join Falkirk following their relegation to League One.

He joins fellow former Jambo Morgaro Gomis, while ex-Kilmarnock and Partick 'keeper Cammy Bell has also signed on for McKinnon's side.