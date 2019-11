The game's creators Sports Interactive boast a network of scouts around the world who help to create its remarkably sophisticated player database.

1. John Souttar Value: 5m Getty Buy a Photo

2. Joel Pereira Value: 3m SNS other Buy a Photo

3. Steven Naismith Value: 2m SNS other Buy a Photo

4. Craig Halkett Value: 2m SNS other Buy a Photo

View more