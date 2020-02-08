Falkirk 0-1 Hearts: Sean Clare penalty seals quarter-final spot

A frantic eight minutes decided this match. Hearts scored from the penalty spot while Falkirk were twice denied by the post and then the crossbar as they looked to bounce back quickly and restore the parity their play at that point probably deserved.

But, on a night when Storm Ciara served up atrocious conditions to test both teams, Hearts also weathered that Falkirk onslaught and while the underdogs kept at it until the end, it is the Gorgie side who progress through to the Scottish Cup quarter-finals.

“The win is all that matters, it was not so easy,” said Hearts boss Daniel Stendel, pictured, referring to the opposition and the weather. “But in the end it is important that we win this game.

“In some situations we had some luck but we missed the luck in some of the last games. This time it was on our side.”

It was never likely to be a procession. Not in a knockout match and not the way the Tynecastle side are struggling this term.

One of these sides is languishing in League One and the other remains a top-tier team but the fact that they are operating at different levels of the game most weeks had little impact on proceedings.

Confidence pays little heed to those sort of things, which is why one of these teams headed into this game buoyed by recent results, while the other could only try to ignore the statistics.

Falkirk are unbeaten in the last 13 games on League One duty and they were far from daunted by the hea- to-head with Stendel’s Premiership side, who had lost three goals in each of their last two outings.

It had prompted some disquiet over the new boss’s team formation and style of play, with vast spaces being left for opponents to exploit.

Adamant that it is the way his tactics are executed rather than the tactics themselves that has been to blame, he did alter the shape of his side for this one, though. With John Souttar picking up an ankle knock, he swapped his back four for a three, with the returning Michael Smith in between Craig Halkett and Clevid Dikamona, with Sean Clare and Ben Garuccio in more advanced positions on the flanks.It meant he could keep his three forward players pressing high.

To be fair, in horrible conditions, fine football was at a premium from both sides in the opening 45minutes and the scrappy, error-strewn contest, with a Josh Todd effort that fizzed wide, one of the few goal chances.

But, tellingly, Falkirk were a match for their guests and deserved to be level at the interval.

There had been a penalty shout from Clare who has been in a rich seam of form and, growing in confidence with every performance. He has also, ironically, looked a more clinical attacking option despite being moved into a more defensive role.

That claim against Paul Dixon was ignored by the ref, as was the jostling after it. But the Hearts man would get the last laugh when he was given the job of converting the 50th-minute spot kick won by colleague Liam Boyce, who used his experience to entice Michael Doyle into a silly challenge after the Northern Irishman had run on to a long bal from Hearts keeper Joel Pereira.

Gregor Buchanan thought he had grabbed a quick equaliser when he found space in the midst of a melee to hook an effort goalwards but it came back off the inside of the post and was cleared.

Soon after Declan McManus had a dig and his angled drive zipped across the face of Pereira’s goal, and looked like it would slip inside the far post but he watched as it agonisingly rebounded off the same post that had just denied Buchanan and then Smith blocked Todd’s follow up.

It was all Falkirk at that stage as Gary Miller had another stab but, having carved out space on the edge of the area, his final shot cannoned off the bar.

That was the moment Falkirk realised it probably wasn’t going to be their night and although they did not give up, Hearts were able to see out the remainder of the game, conjuring up a couple of efforts of their own courtesy of substitutes Jamie Walker and Euan Henderson.