Ex-Hearts striker Christian Nade: Fellow player told me I should have taken my own life

Former Hearts striker Christian Nade has claimed a fellow player taunted him over his mental health issues.









In October last year, the former French Under-21 international opened up on his battle with depression in a hard-hitting interview.

Nade told how on one occasion he had sent farewell messages to his friends and family because he "didn't want to live any more" before walking into the sea at Dalgety Bay in late 2014.

The former Sheffield United forward said that a friend shouting his name from the shore made him change his mind.

In an interview with Clyde College's newspaper The Clyde Insider as part of a wider piece on mental health in football, Nade spoke at length about how others treated him in the aftermath.

The 34-year-old, who was with Raith Rovers at the time of the incident, revealed that a fellow professional who had played for Celtic and Manchester United had got in touch to offer his support.

But Nade also claimed another player had taunted him over the incident.

"I remember after I tried killing myself, I had a player who played for Celtic and Manchester United come and say that he supported me and would be there to help me. I had TV companies come to me and offer support as well," Nade said.

"However, because football can be so toxic, I couldn't tell you their names.

"But I can tell you the name of the player who told me I should have gone through with it."

Nade was diagnosed with depression last year, and told how he had eventually sought help and support after speaking to a Pastor.

"A few times I had the chance to talk but I wasn't ready," he said.

"What was scaring me was being judged. Everywhere I would go, people would call me 'big guy' and you don't want to say, 'I just want to be a small mouse and hide behind a wall because I'm scared'. You always have to pretend to be someone you're not at the time."

Although he acknowledges opening up was hard, Nade is glad he did.

"Now I actually feel free, I feel liberated, I feel like I won't stop talking about it.

"As soon as you start to open up, that's when you're on the way to feeling better. Before that, you don't accept what you've got. You don't even know what it is.

"But as soon as you say, 'I'm not well', that's when you say 'I'm ready to get help' and that's when you get better."

Nade is not alone in his experience - Cowdenbeath striker David Cox stated in February 2018 that he had been abused by opponents and supporters for discussing his mental health issues.

Cox said his decision to go public with his struggles was used against him by opposition players and fans, and that he had been called a "psycho" and taunted about "slitting his wrists" during matches.

"I had fans shouting on the pitch to me shortly after I did my story, ‘Go and hang yourself and do it right this time’.

“I’ve had other players mention me slitting my wrists and stuff like that.

“You get the fans that come in and pay their money, they say what they want and then they go home and forget about it and I’m the one that it affects. It bothers me for the rest of the weekend. It gets me in a bad place again.”