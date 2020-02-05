Ex-Hearts right-back Callum Paterson eyes Scotland recall as a striker or No 10

Callum Paterson says he’ll happy to wash the kit if it gets him in the Scotland squad and the former Hearts right-back now sees himself as a striker or No.10.

Paterson, back to fitness and form with Cardiff City, says it’s about time the Tartan Army qualified for a major tournament as he begins to dream of making this summer’s European Championship.

The versatile player has scored four goals in his last eight games for Cardiff but has dropped out of the international reckoning since suffering an ankle injury against San Marino away under predecessor Alex McLeish in March 2019.

Scotland face Israel next month in the Euro 2020 play-offs and Paterson said: “I'm patriotic - I'll be the kit man if he (Clarke) wants me to be! I'd like to play up front or as a 10.

“I've played at the highest level in those positions and hopefully I get the opportunity. Every game I play I give 110 per cent. I want to eventually get back in the Scotland squad.

“Euro 2020 is a massive goal for me. It's the pinnacle of my game – playing for the national team.

“There are massive games coming up. It's a chance to qualify for the first time in a long time and I'd love to be part of that – to get my country to a major finals.

“It is long overdue. We've had some great squads in the past and unfortunately just missed out, but this squad is amazing and hopefully I can get back in it.

“We've just not gelled, but we're getting there. Results have shown that recently and I think the team could be really good.”

Scotland meet Israel at Hampden Park on March 26. If Clarke’s men win that game they will then face Norway or Serbia for a place at their first major championships since the 1998 World Cup.

“My dad is always telling me he wants to see me play there. He's pretty proud of me already, but playing in a major tournament would be amazing,” said Paterson.