Ex-Hearts and Rangers ace Kyle Lafferty finds new club after Kilmarnock exit

Kyle Lafferty has agreed to join Cypriot side Anorthosis Famagusta. (Photo by Craig Foy / SNS Group)

The Northern Irishman is a free agent after departing Kilmarnock following the team’s relegation to the Championship.

Famagusta have confirmed the striker has agreed a one-year deal and it will be confirmed once he “completes the necessary medical examinations”.

Lafferty scored 13 goals in 13 games for Killie last season having joined after exiting Serie B side Reggina 1914.

His goals were unable to keep Killie up and his departure turned somewhat sour.

The club released a statement wishing to clarify remarks made by the 33-year-old in the media.

Lafferty claimed he was given only a few hours to decide on a new contract, something Kilmarnock said was “simply not true”.