Ex-Aberdeen and Hearts defender Shay Logan finds new club as he links with Paul Hartley

Cove Rangers have completed the signing of former Aberdeen and Hearts defender Shay Logan.

By Joel Sked
Tuesday, 27th July 2021, 12:20 pm
Updated Tuesday, 27th July 2021, 12:33 pm
Shay Logan has joined Cove Rangers. (Photo by Ross Parker / SNS Group)
0

comments

HAVE YOUR SAY

The 33-year-old has signed a three-year-deal with the ambitious League One side, managed by Paul Hartley

He becomes the third signing from the Premiership following the arrivals of Ross Draper and Iain Vigurs from Ross County.

Sign up to our Football newsletter

Sign up to our Football newsletter

Logan spent part of last season on loan at Hearts, adding experience to the defence as the club won the Championship. He kept a clean sheet in all five games he played.

The right-back joined Aberdeen in 2014 and would make 276 appearances across seven-and-a-half seasons, winning the League Cup and helping the Dons into Europe on multiple occasions.

He could make his debut for Cove on Saturday when they face Falkirk with the teams expected to be rivals it out at the top of League One this season.

“We’ve been working on getting Shay over the last few weeks because it was clear he would be a huge asset to us,” Hartley told the club's website.

“It’s pleasing a player who was such a mainstay at Aberdeen for a number of years sees his future with us.

“Shay is the third player to join us this summer who was a regular at Premiership level last season, joining Iain Vigurs and Ross Draper.

“Their experience will be of massive benefit to the younger players at the club in what we know is going to be another very challenging League One campaign.”

Cove have also added Jevan Anderson, the son of former Aberdeen captain Russell, following his release from Burton Albion.

He has signed a one-year-deal with an option for another.

Read More

Read More
Impressive Shay Logan on being 'over the moon' at Hearts, no Aberdeen bitterness...
Shay LoganPaul Hartley
 0 comments

Want to join the conversation? Please or to comment on this article.