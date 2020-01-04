Dunfermline expect to lose Hearts loan pair Harry Cochrane and Anthony McDonald

Harry Cochrane did not feature for Dunfermline in their 1-0 defeat by Ayr United at the weekend. Picture: Craig Foy/SNS
Dunfermline manager Stevie Crawford admits he fully expects confirmation this week that Hearts are recalling loan duo Harry Cochrane and Anthony McDonald.

The pair joined the Pars in August, although a back injury delayed McDonald’s debut until last month.

Despite both penning season-long agreements, the Tynecastle club have a break clause during the January transfer window and new Hearts manager Daniel Stendel has expressed a desire to see the youngsters in training with his squad.

Neither were involved as Dunfermline lost 1-0 to Ayr United, although Crawford insists he is still awaiting clarification from the Gorgie club.

He said: “I think it’s looking likely that the Hearts boys will be going back.

“Anthony missed out because he took a head knock on Thursday and I just felt it was right to shape up the bench the way I did, so Harry missed out.

“We’re just waiting on confirmation from Hearts but I think those two will be going back.”