Dundee's Charlie Adam wants to build on victory - 'you are playing Hearts, not Man City or Man Utd'

Charlie Adam leads Dundee to Tynecastle this weekend.

The Dees got their first three points of the season by defeating Aberdeen 2-1 at home last weekend to lift themselves off the foot of the table. They travel to Tynecastle to face the league’s only unbeaten team knowing that they can’t make such victories a one-off affair.

"It is important that we build on that and we don't just think that because we have won one game, we are in a good place,” said Adam.

Sign up to our Football newsletter Sign up to our Football newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"It wasn't a pretty sight being bottom of the league so we have to pick up and get results and push us up the league.

"We need to build on that, we need to go and win two and three games in a row if you can. It is difficult to do that, we know that.

"It is a another tough test at the weekend, it is a challenge but one we are looking forward to.

"It has been a lot happier place this week. To get the first win is great, the lads have been ready to go and you have seen a few started to enjoy themselves.

"The pressure is off to get that first win but we have to build on it."

Although Hearts are just one point behind leaders Rangers and unbeaten in the league this season, Adam is not fearful of a trip to Gorgie.

He said: "You are not playing Man City or Man United, you are playing Hearts.

"They are a good side, we know that, they are undefeated, we will show them that respect but we feel we are capable of going there and getting a result.

"They are playing a little bit of a different formation from last year, different players but so do we and we look forward to going there.

"They are in good form. I watched the game against Rangers and Rangers had a lot of the ball and created a lot of chances.