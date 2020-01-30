Dundee 'working hard' to sign Hearts outcast and Hibs youngster

Have your say

Berra and Murray could both make the switch to Dens Park

Dundee are said to be 'working hard' to sign players from both sides of the Edinburgh divide before the end of the transfer window.

Hearts defender Christophe Berra is looking for a new club. Picture: SNS

The Dens Park club are looking to sign Hearts defender Christophe Berra and complete a loan deal for Hibs youngster Fraser Murray.

The Daily Record claims they're going all out to get the deals finalised by the end of the transfer window, which closes on Friday night.

Berra is training with the reserves at Tynecastle after being told by manager Daniel Stendel that he would not be a part of his first-team plans.

The veteran centre-back reportedly knocked back an approach from Salford City as he looks to remain in Scotland.

Hibs are looking to loan out Murray in order to get the 20-year-old more first-team opportunities.

All parties are trying to iron out the details of a move until the end of the season.