Dundee United: Punishing display at Hearts as not one starting player gets above 5

Sign up to our Football newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Dundee United's Tony Watt looks dejected at full time after a 4-1 defeat by Hearts at Tynecastle.

Mark Birighitti: Was kept busy and while he made a series of routine saves, he was at fault for the third goal when parrying a fairly benign Michael Smith effort straight into the path of Jorge Grant. Looks low on confidence, understandably, after conceding 11 goals in three days. 4

Liam Smith: Battled away on the right flank and flashed in a couple of crosses. 5

Sign up to our Football newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Ryan Edwards: Captain had one long-range effort saved by Craig Gordon but had a hard time marshalling a defence under pressure. 4

Ross Graham: Restored to the starting XI, Hearts put pressure down his side of defence in the first half. Kept very busy by Lawrence Shankland. 4

Aziz Behich: Very combative but the opening goal came too easily down his flank. Won the penalty that led to United's goal. 5

Charlie Mulgrew: Moved from defence into midfield. Mixed bag with his distribution. Came off early in second half for Sibbald. 5

Jamie McGrath: Not his sort of game at all. Barely saw the ball but did very little when was on it. 4

Ian Harkes: Much like McGrath, was not able to stamp any kind of authority in midfield. 4

Matthew Cudjoe: Had some lively moments in attack and his substitution only ten minutes into the second half was booed by the away fans, who clearly wanted to see more of the Ghanaian. 5

Glenn Middleton: A couple of penetrating runs into the Hearts final third but the winger was given very little service. 5

Tony Watt: Very frustrating day for the forward, whose most notable moment was an argument with captain Edwards. 4