Dundee boss James McPake on why Tannadice is more testing than Tynecastle ahead of Hearts clash

Dundee boss James McPake takes his side to Tynecastle this weekend. (Photo by Mark Scates / SNS Group)

The Dens Park side visit Gorgie on Saturday in a game which would see Robbie Neilson’s go top of the cinch Premiership with a win.

An extra element of spice is added to proceedings with the controversy of the SPFL vote to end the 2019/20 season prematurely still lingering.

Dundee infamously saw their original vote not counted due to the email not being received by the league body and the club changing their mind on which way they voted.

It ultimately ended up with Hearts demoted to the Championship.

Neilson noted that when speaking to the Evening News earlier this week.

He said: We have our own motivations as well. Not only in the league this season, but the historical stuff last year is something that we need to make sure we remember going into the game.

"I think there will be a good atmosphere on the day, let’s say that.”

McPake, however, said the “e-mail thing” is a thing of the past and that Tynecastle doesn’t come close to Tannadice for Dundee.

“Any time you go to Tynecastle there is an edge," he told the Courier.

"There was an edge to the atmosphere at Dens last weekend.

“It’s a big crowd and their team is doing well so it will be a testing atmosphere. But it’s no different to us than going to Celtic or Ibrox. Nothing comes close to Tannadice for us anyway.

“The e-mail thing is well in the past, though. We have played them a few times since.”

Dundee earned their first win of the league when they defeated Aberdeen 2-1 last Saturday but face a Hearts side still unbeaten.

“They have started really well but going to Tynecastle is the kind of atmosphere players want to play in,” McPake said.

“It will be a big test for us but then so was Aberdeen last week.

“We are aware of how difficult it will be so we need to perform to a high level or we’ll get punished.

“It is a test we are looking forward to.”

