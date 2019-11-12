Dougie Freedman and Graham Alexander 'in running to be next Hearts manager'

Former Scotland internationals are both interested in job

Dougie Freedman and Graham Alexander are in the running to be the next manager of Hearts, according to the Daily Record.

Crystal Palace sporting director Dougie Freedman.

The pair are both currently in employment, Alexander at Salford City and Freedman as Crystal Palace sporting director, but have each made their interest known in the job.

Freedman was previously in the running for the role prior to the hiring of Craig Levein but pulled out when he got the job at Palace.

Hearts are looking to step up their search for a new manager after Levein was relieved of his duties 12 days ago.

Former Bayern Munich manager Felix Magath is another who has applied for the role.