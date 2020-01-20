Done deal: Hearts sign Kosovo forward Donis Avdijaj on a short-term contract

Daniel Stendel secures his first signing at Tynecastle

Hearts have completed the signing of Kosovo international forward Donis Avdijaj and could hand him a debut at Ross County on Wednesday.

He arrived in Edinburgh this morning as a free agent and underwent a medical examination before putting pen to paper on a six-month contract, which could be extended should he impress.

Avdijaj becomes Hearts manager Daniel Stendel's first signing having agreed to terminate his contract at the Turkish club Trabzonspor last Friday.

He favours a wide left role but can also play on the right or centrally. He was born in Germany and has played six times for the Kosovan national team after changing international allegiance in 2016.

Stendel knows the 23-year-old from his formative years in the Bundesliga, where he played for Schalke 04. He moved on loan to Sturm Graz in Austria before spells with Dutch clubs Roda JC and Willem II.

Stendel believes Avdijaj can add energy and goals to the Hearts forward line. "He is a player with power and he can score goals from the wing," he told the Edinburgh Evening News before the forward arrived in Scotland.

"He is young but he has experience in big clubs. If we can sign him, I believe he can help us. He is an offensive player. I know him from his time as a youth. He was a central striker then but in the last few years he played on the wing.

"He played in Turkey, Holland, Austria and Germany. For a player of such a young age, he can bring a lot of experience from different leagues to us."