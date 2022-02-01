David Goodwillie Raith ramifications, Hearts bouyant, Hibs concerns - Scotsman Sport Show

Tuesday night’s Premiership fixture card includes two huge derbies matches in Edinburgh and Dundee, with Hibs v Hearts due to take place at Easter Road while Dundee face Dundee United at Dens Park.

There is also a great deal of interest in the Scottish Championship fixture at Stark’s Park between Raith Rovers and Queen of the South after the Kirkcaldy side’s decision to sign David Goodwillie sparked outrage among their support due to the striker being categorised as a rapist following a civil case in 2016.

His arrival has prompted a swathe of resignations among club officials and volunteers, as well as the captain of the women’s team, while crime author Val McDermid has also withdrawn her support and sponsorship.

Mark Atkinson, Matthew Elder and Moira Gordon discuss the latest at Hearts, Hibs and Raith Rovers.

In this episode of the Scotsman Sport Show, sports editor Mark Atkinson, deputy sports editor Matthew Elder and specialist football writer Moira Gordon discuss how both Edinburgh sides are shaping up ahead of the derby, and address the possible Goodwillie ramifications for Raith.