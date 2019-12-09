Daniel Stendel faces a formidable challenge as he takes charge at Hearts

When new Hearts manager Daniel Stendel sits down to review recent performances by his new club in an attempt to solve the problems bequeathed to him by his predecessor, Craig Levein, he may feel like one of those music hall acts whose schtick consists of keeping an unfeasible number of plates spinning on poles without them crashing to the ground.

Austin MacPhee, who may or may not have a role to play under the German, admitted after Saturday’s latest dire display in the 1-0 defeat at Motherwell that he had felt like a supply teacher (“You’re not the ultimate authority and you need to manage relationships”) but Stendel will have the final say and he has some big decisions to make between now and the end of the month if he is to turn round the good ship Hearts.

A change of strategy and emphasis is required if that reversal of fortunes is to take place. Levein, as both manager and director of football, brought dozens of players to Tynecastle but his strike rate was poor when it came to recruitment.

Stendel has to get that right and quickly. As well as finding a formula which will make Hearts as hard to beat as they currently are to watch, the signings he makes when the transfer window reopens next month will go a long way to determining whether or not they avoid the ignominy of relegation.

His defence is short of pace and on Saturday that led to fouls committed to halt opponents as they sprinted past their markers; those offences present their rivals with goalscoring opportunities and the cautions accumulated will eventually lead to suspensions.

Stendel must also find a way to make his midfield a more creative unit. Systems can only do so much in that regard and he will probably have to recruit players to fill that gaping void.

Up front, he cannot rely on the availability of Steven Naismith, whose undoubted quality is undermined by a horrific injury record.

Steven MacLean is 37 and in the twilight of his career while Uche Ikpeazu, whose formidable physique made him the quintessential Levein target man, has scored twice in his last 22 appearances.

That strike rate may improve if more opportunities are created but it would be wise not to bet the house on it.

Stendel faces a formidable challenge, then, but Northern Ireland full-back Michael Smith believes he could be the defibrillator Hearts desperately need.

“We’d known who it was going to be for a wee while and I’m excited to see what he brings,” he said. “I watched Barnsley a few times when they won promotion last season and they looked like a good side, playing with a high press.

“If he can instil that in us then maybe we can go out there and perform and get results. We definitely needed a clean break and some new ideas. We’re capable of going on a good run quite quickly if everyone buys into his philosophy and we get it going.

“Let’s hope so, anyway. We’ll be working hard on the training ground with him to try to put all of his plans into place. The new man will come in with some fresh ideas and maybe mix things up a little; we’ll see what he has to offer and I’m looking forward to the new challenge.”

MacPhee will discover this week what role – if any – he will play once Stendel discusses the situation with owner Ann Budge. Smith originally knew him as Michael O’Neill’s assistant in the Northern Irish set-up and he would like to see him remain.

“That’s not for me to comment on,” said the 31-year-old. “It’s probably down to [owner] Ann Budge and the new manager whether or not he stays. To me, he’s one of the good guys and he was the one who sold me on the club and brought me here so I haven’t got a bad word to say about him.”

Stendel must also find a way to instil some fortitude in a group of players who have won only one of their last 14 away fixtures and who have posted a mere three clean sheets in their last 21outings.

“There aren’t many positives you can take from getting beat every week,” said Smith. “It was a sloppy goal to give away [at Fir Park] and, while it was a good finish from their boy [Chris Long], we allowed Jermaine Hylton to get in and play the pass but we never looked like creating a lot ourselves.

“We had a few little chances around the edge of the box but didn’t look like hurting them.

“They’ve been a good team this season, we’ve been up against it and they’ve come out on top. When you’re in our position, it can be hard for players to put their foot on the ball and pass it; we tried to do that a bit on Saturday and we did manage to get down the flanks and put some crosses in but we need to do that a lot more.

“Every single one of us needs to take a long, hard look at ourselves. We have young guys in the team and this is a learning curve for them but this is professional football, it’s a man’s game.

“It’s tough but if they find themselves in the starting XI then they need to step up and perform.”