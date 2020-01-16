Daniel Stendel claims it was Christophe Berra’s choice to train with Hearts reserves

Moving swiftly to trim his squad, Hearts manager Daniel Stendel has come under fire from those he deemed surplus to requirements.

As the Gorgie side prepare to host Airdrieonians in the fourth round of the Scottish Cup tomorrow, he says he has not paid much attention to some of the criticism but, when it came to demoted captain Christophe Berra, he is well-versed on particular digs.

The deposed skipper’s poor form meant few questioned the sidelining of the former Scotland centre-back but, given Berra’s take on events, there was a feeling that the high-ranking club servant had earned a more dignified end to his Hearts career than being banished to the reserves.

But Stendel, who maintains he spoke to the 35-year-old defender to explain the reasons he would not feature in his plans and insists he had shown him the respect he was due, has hit back, claiming that it was actually the player’s decision to train with the kids.

“We haven’t said he needed to train with the reserves – he wanted to train with the reserves. We want to find the best solution. I have no news from him, whether he wants to stay or play for another club. In the end, this isn’t my job. I’ve had a talk with him but he will decide with the club.

“I’ve not really heard what Jon Daly and Glenn Whelan said but the big thing I can say is that I am honest. I don’t have a bad feeling about the situation. I’ve not done bad things.

“I spoke with Christophe. I can understand that he is not happy. Which player would be happy? Especially with his career and his history at the club. That is the reason why we tried to find the best solution. With respect.”

That long-term link meant it wasn’t a decision taken lightly, added Stendel. “I had a long talk with Ann [Budge, club owner] before we made the decision. It wasn’t so easy. We want to get the best solution for both sides.

“I think all players got the chance to play in the first five games. I spoke with Christophe to explain our feeling that it would be difficult for him to play as many games as he expected. He was the skipper of the team and I wanted to give him the chance to think about the situation and what he wants. I can only say that we tried to give him respect.”