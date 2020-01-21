‘Crazy experience’ will help me at Hearts, insists new signing Donis Avdijaj

Donis Avdijaj has had what he describes as a “crazy” few years since he attracted the attention of Liverpool as a teenager and Schalke consequently wrote a €41 million escape clause into his contract.

A prolific goalscorer at age-group level, the Hearts new boy was touted for the very top. Things have not worked out that way, thus far, but the 23-year-old Kosovan striker, who became Daniel Stendel’s first Tynecastle recruit when he signed a deal until the end of the season this week, says that the past few years have not been a waste.

“Some people might question it because I’ve now had six teams in three years but I would say it has been a crazy experience and I learned a lot,” he said. “In most of the teams I had a good time and I’ve played now in five countries and I can speak five languages. I’ve had different foods, different people, different cultures, different stadiums, different fans. For someone who is 23 years old, that is not a bad experience.

“I’ve experienced lots of different types of football and I’ve scored in every country I’ve played in. This mix can help me at Hearts. I’m looking forward to showing myself and I hope I can find my best form as fast as I can.”

Early impressions of his new club have been positive, with the striker lauding the facilities, the fans and the passion for the game in Scotland.

He says he is a technically adept player who mirrors that passion on the pitch. But while he intends to enliven fans who have had little to shout about this term and expects to revel in that atmosphere, he says there is a togetherness throughout the club that has already won him over and left him hoping for a more prolonged stay in the capital.

“It is a good club and everything I have seen until now, I say ‘wow’. It is like a family,” he added.

“After one or two discussions with the coach, it was clear to me that I should come to Hearts and play in this beautiful stadium and play for these beautiful fans who are behind the team. It was clear that I would have this coach and this club behind me and I want to give everything for the people here.

“I hope to settle for a longer period at Hearts but first we have one mission – after we manage this mission successfully, then we can talk.”

German-born, Avdijaj opted to play for Kosovo, his parents’ homeland, because he speaks the language, eats the food and listens to the music. Most of all, it felt right and he says he has a similar view on signing for Hearts.

“I don’t want to waste time, I am here to do something with this club in the next six months. I chose Kosovo the way I made this decision now. I don’t want to be somewhere only because I’m really, really good. I want to be somewhere where they know I am good and I have the people behind me.”

Well-rounded and open to new environments, he has travelled to Dingwall with his new team-mates for tonight’s match against Ross County and, provided all the paperwork is signed off, he will make his debut as Stendel, pictured, tries to build on the weekend cup victory over Airdrie and bag the first Premiership triumph of his tenure.

Self-assured, Avdijaj believes he has what it takes to bolster the Gorgie side’s chances.

“Off of the football field I am the guy you see now. I’m a little bit nice to everyone, I’m a little bit shy. But on the field you will see a change in me, fast. I’m a very aggressive player, a very technical player and a very emotional player. It’s a mix that the fans will like. I like to lift the fans. I will give emotion and heart.”

The newcomer is well versed on the severity of the situation as the team battle to claw back the deficit that leaves them stranded at the foot of the league and ultimately start to climb the table.

“I think the team has more quality than the table says and when they get a winter signing, they get someone who is going to make a difference and who will try to help them. That is my job here. I am going to try to do everything to help us out of this position. I am not the only one. I think we have a lot of players here who can help do that and who have the quality to get us out of this place.”