Craig Wighton finalises move from Hearts to Arbroath

Attacker joins Red Lichties on season-long loan

Craig Wighton has moved on loan to Arbroath for the remainder of the season, the Angus club have confirmed.

Craig Wighton has joined Arbroath for the rest of the season. Picture: SNS

The Hearts attacker has been allowed to sign for the Ladbrokes Championship side after being informed he wasn't in new manager Daniel Stendel's immediate plans.

The 22-year-old signed for the Tynecastle side in the 2018 summer transfer window, joining for a six-figure sum from Dundee.

Previously viewed as one of the most promising youngsters in Scotland, Wighton failed to set the heather alight in Edinburgh and has yet to score in maroon and white.

Injury has limited the forward to just three games so far this campaign, though he was given a surprise starting berth by former interim manager Austin MacPhee in the Betfred Cup semi-final clash with Rangers.

He'll now look to kick-start his career with Dick Campbell's second tier side. Arbroath were play-offs contenders earlier in the campaign but have won just once in their last eight matches in all competitions and are the lowest scorers in their division.