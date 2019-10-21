Craig Levein: how the Hearts manager has helped shaped Scottish football as he celebrates his 55th birthday

If the ease with which he shrugged off a heart attack last year is anything to go by, Hearts manager Craig Levein will have plenty more birthdays in the game to celebrate. As he turns 55, there is already plenty to look back on.

Born in Dunfermline on the 22nd October 1964, Levein played in the same high school side as Gordon Durie before getting his first taste of senior football with Cowdenbeath.

He then moved to team he has become most firmly associated with, Hearts, where he racked up over 300 appearances, becoming the first player ever to win back-to-back Scottish Premier League Young Player of the Year awards in 1985 and 1986.

That second season also saw Hearts come within seven minutes of winning the Scottish Premier league, only to falter at the last moment. Levein missed that game through illness but the sense of “so close but so far” has returned to haunt him ever since.

He has three cup runners-up medals – placing him second in the Scottish Cup with Hearts both as a player (1985/86) and as manager (2018/19), and in the Scottish League Cup as Dundee United gaffer in 2008, having led Rangers twice in the final only to lose on penalties.

History has often found him absent at just the wrong moment to take the plaudits for his work. In his first managerial role, he turned Cowdenbeath from a struggling side into promotion contenders over the course of three years, only to depart right before they finally made it.

Similarly, when Dundee United won the Scottish Cup in 2010, it was Levien's assistant Peter Houston in the duggout, Levein himself having left the club the previous December.

If Craig Levein's story is that of a man who never quite seems to get the credit he is due, it's probably fair to say that he has contributed to that. One of the most consistently contentious figures in Scottish football over the last decade, he has a talent for making the sort of decision that sends fan forums into overdrive.

From the famous 4-6-0 formation he deployed as Scotland manager to his high-profile fallout with Steven Fletcher, or his decision to field a national team involving 40-year-olds and Third Division midfielders, Levein has never seemed much concerned with how his choices will play in the terraces.

We tend to hear less about the times when these decisions have paid off.

Shortly after their striker-less game, Scotland came close to a historic result against the best team in the world in 2010 with said 40-year-old, David Weir, at the heart of their defence.

This season, a man Levein plucked from obscurity to lead his frontline, Uche Ikpeazu, has continued bowling over defences across the country.

Naturally, some of the best work Levein has done has been far from the spotlight.

At Dundee United he was credited with overhauling the club's youth system, leading to the production of starlets like Ryan Gauld and current Hearts stopper John Souttar.

At Hearts, he is said to have knowledge of every player in the club's academy from the 12-year-olds up.

When he suffered a heart attack last year, Scottish football was forced to reflect on the real legacy of one of its favoured scapegoats.

Going by the accounts of his wife, Carol, and his daughter, Christie, Levein will be too busy obsessing over Hearts' next game to spend much time considering his legacy but, in his own defiant fashion, he has shaped the course of the Scottish game more so than almost anyone else in his 55 years.

