Craig Levein gives update on Hearts' pursuit of Glenn Whelan

Craig Levein spoke for the first time about Hearts’ talks with Glenn Whelan and said the club are continually working to sign the Irish midfielder.





The manager wants to strengthen his defensive-midfield area and 35-year-old Whelan was in Edinburgh for talks over the weekend.



He is a free agent after leaving Aston Villa and Hearts officials hope to get a decision from him in the next few days.

Speaking after opening the new Premiership campaign with a 3-2 loss at Aberdeen, Levein said: “We are continuing to speak to him and are hopeful we can get something done because I think you could see today we need a bit of experience in that area.