Robbie Neilson gets animated during Hearts' 5-2 win over Dundee United.

It was the Gorgie side’s final domestic match before Scotland take on Moldova and Denmark in the nail-biting conclusion to the World Cup qualifying group stage and there were concerns about national manager Steve Clarke’s first-choice keeper, but Neilson said it would be virtually impossible to stop Gordon turning out for his country.

“He has a wee problem with one of his fingers,” said Neilson. “He just caught it but he will be fine. He will go away in the next couple of days and hopefully he will do well.

“If Craig plays in the next two Scotland games that's him the most-capped Hearts player in history, so I hope he plays in the two games, I'd be delighted for him. There's no chance of him not going, not even with a stookie on!”

The 38 year-old was in superb form yet again as Hearts responded to last weekend’s defeat at Pittodrie. While his team-mates managed to conjure up five goals, he made vital saves from Declan Glass and then Nicky Clark.

With Grant Hanley pulling out of the Scotland squad, there is a chance that John Souttar could earn a call-up, and his cub boss can understand the speculation.

"There’s been nothing from Steve yet, but if John gets called up I'd be delighted for him personally because he's had a hard time in the last couple of years and in the last three months he's been outstanding for us.”

He also played his part in helping the club back into second place in the Premiership.

And, if they can show more consistency, there is no reason they cannot protect their elevated status, according to Neilson.

"The key this season is going to be consistency. Can we do it every week because if we can there's no doubt when we get to the end of the season we will be in a very good position. Last week, at Aberdeen they didn't allow us to play the way we wanted to and we struggled. It's figuring out ways to stay in the game, ways to produce that performance when it's not going for us.”